Suriya’s post workout pic with his trainer lights up the internet; Take a look

Kollywood actor Suriya's trainer took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with the actor. He also penned an emotional note about training him during the lockdown perios.

When it comes to setting fitness goals to fans, it would not be an understatement to call Suriya a pioneer. Right from his Vaaranam Aayiram days, the actor has stunned his fans with his massive body transformation. In fact, he was the one who brought in the ‘six pack trend’ in the state of Tamil Nadu. Well, his trainer has now shared a photo on his social media space and revealed how challenging has it been to train during the lockdown.

He penned an emotional note, where he recalled incidences with the actor. He wrote, “It has been a tough time for every one of us but what keeps us going is the passion for success even during such time. I haven’t met Suriya sir personally for a pretty long time but we made sure that we are connected throughout this period and we stay dedicated towards our goal of staying fit and healthy. Training Suriya sir online was never an option for me but circumstances made me do that. What motivated me the most during this period was seeing how focused and disciplined Suriya sir is”.

See his post here:

Also Read: Thala Ajith’s Valimai: TV star Pugazh to play a key role in the H Vinoth directorial?

On the acting front, Suriya has a line up of films in his pipeline. He is currently shooting for an Anthology titled Navarasa. His portion for the film is being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. He also has in his kitty, a film with Pandiraj. Suriya is also collaborating with director Hari and Vetrimaaran for films titled Aruvaa and Vaadivasal respectively.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×