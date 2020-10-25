Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Ahead of Sudha Kongara directorial’s trailer release, makers issue ‘boarding pass’

Taking to his Twitter space, Suriya wished his fans a happy Vijayadasami and announced details about the 'boarding pass' for the trailer of Soorarai Pottru.

Yesterday, it was announced by actor Suriya that the trailer of his next film Soorarai Pottru will be released on October 26. This came after it was announced that they were waiting for an NOC, and only after receiving the same, they would give us more updates about the film’s OTT release. Now, Suriya took to his Twitter space and wished his fans and followers a happy Dussehra and announced details about the ‘boarding pass’ to the followers who want to watch the trailer.

By clicking on the link provided, one would see a virtual ‘boarding pass’ and details about the trailer’s release. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has Suriya and Aparna Balamurali as the lead actors. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan CEO Gopinath. Originally, the film was planned for a summer 2020 release. However, it did not happen owing to the ongoing COVID 19 crises. The makers announced earlier last month that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform.

Also Read: Akhil Akkineni & Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor teaser unveiled; Film to have a Sankranti 2021 release

Dubbed version of the film will be released in Telugu too, and its Tollywood title is Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. The film is co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga and GV Prakash has composed music. All the audio tracks were launched virtually during the pandemic situation and they all turned out to be huge hits. It goes without saying that Soorarai Pottru is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood and fans are pretty excited to know about the trailer release date.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×