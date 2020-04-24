Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to be RELEASED on this date? Find out

Suriya's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha K Prasad, will be released on the weekend of Independence Day.

After the makers of Suriya’s next film Soorarai Potturu released a making video of the film, now, new reports have surfaced stating that the film will be released during the weekend of Independence Day. However, thete has been no official confirmation on the same. From the making video, it can be understood that Suriya will have portions in which he will be shown as an 18-year-old boy. The video also showed the makeup sessions of the actor and few glimpses of his looks in the upcoming film.

The film was supposed to be released in Summer this year. The release date has been postponed due to the lockdown for COVID-19 situation. About the cast of Soorarai Pottru, Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead and the film will also feature Karunas, Kaali Venkat for key supporting roles. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen as the main antagonist. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, media reports suggest that the film will have power-packed stunt sequences as award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts.

Directed by critically acclaimed Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the background score and audio tracks for the film. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm.

