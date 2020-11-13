Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Captain Gopinath lauds the film; Says he laughed and cried while watching it

Air Deccan's CEO Gopinath took to his Twitter space and stated that he could not help but laugh and cru during some scenes in Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya’s latest film Soorarai Pottru had a direct release on OTT platform a couple of days back, received tremendous positive response from the fans. The film is based on India’s popular airlines Air Deccan and its CEO Captain Gopinath. Taking to his Twitter space, he stated that he watched the film and got emotional while watching few scenes. He added that some scenes made him laugh and some made him laugh.

Taking to his Twitter space, he wrote, “Sorarai Pottru... Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories. Dramatised but true to the undying spirit of triumph of hope against struggles and tribulations of an entrepreneur with disadvantaged rural background over overwhelming odds.”

Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster.

Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

He added that the portrayal of his wife Bhargavi by Aparna was very well etched out. “She is a woman who has her own mind, strong but soft, feisty and fearless and an inspiration to rural women especially who are equal and can be entrepreneurs in their own right. And Suriya was powerful and carried off the part of an entrepreneur obsessed to the point of madness that makes dreams come true. A timely and great uplifting story in these times of gloom. And kudos and big salute to Director Sudha , to have balanced very deftly a male centric story lead by Suriya by portraying a wife acted by Aparna who was a powerful counter balance in an inspiring and heart-warming way.”

