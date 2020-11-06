Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Makers RELEASE lyrical video of song titled Naalu Nimisham; WATCH

The makers of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru have released the lyrical video of a song titled Naalu Nimisham.

Yesterday, it was announced by the makers of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, that they will release the lyrical video of song titled Naalu Nimisham. Now the lyrical video of the heartbreaking number is out. GV Prakash composed music for the film and this particular song was sung by Krishnaraj, while Maya Mahalingam has penned the lyrics of Naalu Nimisham. As soon as the video was released by the makers, fans took to the comments section and lauded it.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has Suriya and Aparna Balamurali as the lead actors. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan CEO Gopinath. Originally, the film was planned for a summer 2020 release. However, it did not happen owing to the ongoing COVID 19 crises. The makers announced earlier last month that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform.

Watch the video here:

Dubbed version of the film will be released in Telugu too, and its Tollywood title is Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. The film is co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga and GV Prakash has composed music. All the audio tracks were launched virtually during the pandemic situation and they all turned out to be huge hits. It goes without saying that Soorarai Pottru is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood and fans are pretty excited to know about the trailer release date.

