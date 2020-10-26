Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Makers RELEASE the official trailer of the Sudha Kongara directorial; WATCH

The makers of Suriya and Aparna Balamurali's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru released the film's trailer after a long wait.

The makers of Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru took to their social media space and released the trailer of the film after a long wait. In the trailer, what we see is an aspiring rural man whose ambition is to provide flight journey for Re 1. The trailer promises a nail-biting emotional drama. The trailer shows the journey of a man from a rural village and how his folks encourage him to persue his dream no matter how tough it is.

We can also see veteran actor Urvasi delivering her best performance as Suriya’s mother. The striking chemistry between Suriya and Aparna Balamurali deserves a special mention. GV Prakash’s music has made the film’s trailer even more gripping. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Sudha Kongara, the film’s release was planned for Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

Dubbed version of the trailer in Telugu titled Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra was also released today. The film is co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. All the audio tracks were launched virtually during the pandemic situation and they all turned out to be huge hits. It goes without saying that Soorarai Pottru is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood and fans are desperately waiting to watch the film.

Watch the trailer here:

