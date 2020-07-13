Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Makers to unveil an exciting update soon REVEALS GV Prakash

The makers of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru will be unveiling something special on the birthday of Suriya, which falls on July 23.

It was announced recently by the makers of Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru that the film will not get a direct release on OTT platforms. With this, fans of Suriya have been waiting to hear an update from the makers about the film. Now, GV Prakash Kumar, who has composed music for the film, took to his Twitter space and announced that the makers are planning to unveil something special for Suriya’s birthday, which falls on July 23. This Tweet has made fans go gaga as they all are speculating as to what the update would be.

Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead in Soorarai Pottru. Karunas and Kaali Venkat will be seen playing key supporting roles. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively, Sudha K Prasad has directed the film. Award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts. The film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra.

Check out GV Prakash's Tweet here:

Something special from team #SooraraiPottru is on the way for Suriya sirs bday .... details in the coming days ... #update — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 11, 2020

Soorarai Pottru was supposed to be released in summer this year. The release date has been postponed due to the lockdown for COVID-19 situation. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen as the main antagonist. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm. The makers have also released a making video, in which Suriya’s massive transmission has assured that the film will meet the expectations of the audience.

