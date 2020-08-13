  1. Home
Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Musician GV Prakash thanks fans as the track Kaattu Payale achieves THIS huge feat

Last week, GV Prakash Kumar announced on Twitter that the song has achieved a huge feat by making it to the list of top 100 Indian songs on video streaming application, YouTube.
In what looks like an amazing piece of news to the fans of Suriya and GV Prakash Kumara, Kaattu Payale track from their film Soorarai Pottru has now clocked 10 million views on YouTube. Sharing the news on his Twitter space, GV Prakash Kumar thanked his fans for their support. Sharing the video link of the song and a snap of it, GV Prakash wrote on the micro blogging website, “Thanks for the 1 crore views”.

Last week, GV Prakash Kumar announced on Twitter that the song has achieved a huge feat by making it to the list of top 100 Indian songs on video streaming application, YouTube. Sharing the tweet, Suriya thanked the composer for all the songs he composed for the film. On July 24, the makers of the film released the lyrical video of Kaattu Payale. The song's lyrics were penned by Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Snehan and it was sung by Dhee of Rowdy Baby fame.

Soorarai Pottru was supposed to be released in summer 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film’s release has been delayed. Dubbed version of the film will be released in Telugu too, and its Tollywood title is Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Sudha K Prasad, the film is co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official announcement on its release date as soon as the pandemic situation is contained.

