  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Sudha K Prasad directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform in October

Directed by Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru is based on the file of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.
11325 reads Mumbai
Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Sudha K Prasad directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform in October Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Sudha K Prasad directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform in October

Suriya’s highly-anticipated film title Soorarai Pottru is all set to get a direct release on OTT platform on October 30, 2020. Helmed by Sudha K Prasad of Irudhi Suttru fame, the gripping Bio-pic is produced by Suriya himself. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady, while Mohan Babu will be seen in a pivotal role. Soorarai Pottru is inspired by life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime in 200 countries in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (dubs in all languages). About the film, Suriya said, “The moment I heard the script from Director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment”, shares Suriya. Sudha, on the other hand said, “Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath. It’s exciting for a content creator to know that a wide variety of people are going to be watching this film, across the world."

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu extend their hearty wishes

Soorarai Pottru is a film based on events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Other than this, Suriya has in his pipeline a line up of films including Aruvaa by director Hari. He will be making his maiden collaboration with Vetri Maaran for a film titled Vaadivasal. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement