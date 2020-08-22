Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Sudha K Prasad directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform in October

Directed by Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru is based on the file of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Suriya’s highly-anticipated film title Soorarai Pottru is all set to get a direct release on OTT platform on October 30, 2020. Helmed by Sudha K Prasad of Irudhi Suttru fame, the gripping Bio-pic is produced by Suriya himself. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady, while Mohan Babu will be seen in a pivotal role. Soorarai Pottru is inspired by life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime in 200 countries in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (dubs in all languages). About the film, Suriya said, “The moment I heard the script from Director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment”, shares Suriya. Sudha, on the other hand said, “Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath. It’s exciting for a content creator to know that a wide variety of people are going to be watching this film, across the world."

Soorarai Pottru is a film based on events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Other than this, Suriya has in his pipeline a line up of films including Aruvaa by director Hari. He will be making his maiden collaboration with Vetri Maaran for a film titled Vaadivasal. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations.

