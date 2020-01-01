Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru teaser to be RELEASED on January 7th

While Suriya fans are eagerly waiting for details on his next film Soorarai Pottru, music composer JV Prakash Kumar has been giving little updates about the film every now and then. Now, the music director took to Twitter and announced that the film's teaser will be released on January 7th 2020, while releasing the second look poster of the film.

As far as the film is concerned, Soorarai Pottru will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. The shooting was wrapped up a while back and the movie is all set for a summer 2020 release. The Sudha K Prasad directorial received wider attention after the makers announced that Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the main antagonist. This will be the actor’s maiden Kollywood movie and he will be seen playing the role of an airline owner. When the first look of the movie was revealed, it took social media by storm.

As far as castings are concerned, Soorarai Pottru has Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat, will be playing key supporting roles. The movie is bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively. Award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts for the film. He is known for his works in notable Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious 6, Skyfall, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (1&2), The Bourne Ultimatum, Lost in Space, among the others.