Suriya’s Vaadivaasal: Makers release first look poster of the Vetri Maaran directorial

In the poster, Suriya’s intense look and the rural backdrop look promising.
Suriya's Vaadivaasal: Makers release first look poster of the Vetri Maaran directorial
On the birthday of Kollywood star Suriya, the makers of his next film Vaadivaasal took to social media and shared the first look poster of the film. In the poster, Suriya’s intense look and the rural backdrop look promising. It was reported earlier that the film will be of revenge genre. According to reports, the story of the film will be around Tamil Nadu’s popular sport, bull-taming. Kalaipuli S Thanu had earlier informed on Twitter that the film will be produced and released under banner V Creations.

Directed by Vetri Maaran, it was reported earlier that the team has started their pre-production work. The film’s music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been sharing little updates about the film on social media. He stated that they have started the audio works of the film and that his composition for the film will be more special. The makers are yet to reveal the complete list of cast and crew for the film. Meanwhile, the makers of Soorarai Pottru release a video song Kaattu Payale to mark the actor’s birthday.

Check out the Tweet here:

Directed by Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru is expected to be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Meanwhile, Suriya also has in his kitty, Aruvaa directed by Hari. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for Aruvaa and this film marks the sixth collaboration between Suriya and Hari. It was recently revealed that Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead for this project.

