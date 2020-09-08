Suriya’s Vaadivasal: Andrea Jeremiah to play the leading lady in the Vetrimaaran directorial?

This film will mark the second collaboration of Vetrimaaran and Andrea Jeremiah, the first one being Vada Chennai starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajessh in the lead roles.

Among the most awaited films in Tamil that will start after the COVID 19, Suriya's Vaadivaasal directed by Vetri Maaran is an important one. The film’s shooting is yet to be started but the makers had shared Suriya’s first look from the film on his birthday. Now, when the fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the film, a report has come up stating that the film will have Andrea Jeremiah as the leading lady.

While no official confirmation has been made yet on this news, it has already taken over the internet. Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajessh in the lead roles and Andrea Jeremiah in a crucial role. If this report turns out to be true, this film will mark the second collaboration of Andrea and Vetrimaaran. However, this would be the first time that Andrea will share the screen space with Suriya.

Meanwhile, Andrea will be next seen playing one of the lead characters in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Master. Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. It was reported recently that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform, but the makers denied the rumours. On the other hand, Suriya will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha K Prasad. The film is getting a direct release on OTT platform and it will be released on October 30.

