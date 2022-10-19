Suriya sends ‘Best wishes’ to wifey Jyothika for her new project Kaathal; Pens down a lovely note

Jyothika , the popular actress is going through a very exciting phase in her career, with some highly promising projects in her kitty. On October 18, Tuesday, on the occasion of the talented actress’s birthday, her next project titled Kaathal – The Core was officially launched. The highly anticipated project marks Jyothika’s first onscreen collaboration with megastar Mammootty and her comeback to Malayalam cinema. Kaathal - The Core, which is touted to be a family drama, is helmed by Jeo Baby, the popular filmmaker who rose to fame with the acclaimed film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Suriya , the celebrated Tamil star and Jyothika’s husband, sent best wishes to his dear wife for her new project Kaathal, with a social media post. The doting husband shared the first look poster of Mammootty and Jyothika’s film on his official handles with a caption that reads: “From day one, this film’s idea & every step taken by Dir JeoBaby & team @MKampanyOffl is so good!! Wishing @mammukka, Jo and team the best for @kaathalthecore. Happy Happy birthday Jo!!!” Mammootty , on the other hand, thanked Suriya for his warm wishes by retweeting his Twitter post.

About Kaathal – The Core

The highly anticipated project marks both Mammootty and Jyothika’s first association with Jeo Baby, the talented filmmaker who created quite a stir in the Indian film industry with his acclaimed film The Great Indian Kitchen. The megastar announced the project on Tuesday as a birthday gift to leading lady Jyothika and wrote: “Here’s unveiling the title of Mammootty Kampany's Next project Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal - The Core. Wishing a very happy birthday to Jyotika.”

The megastar also confirmed that the much-awaited project is being distributed by his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan’s home banner Wayfarer Films, in his post. The promising first-look poster suggests that Kaathal – The Core depicts the story of a married couple with contrasting personalities. The team is expected to reveal more updates regarding the rest of the star cast and shooting schedules of the project, very soon.

