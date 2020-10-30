Suriya shares an emotional post about Soorarai Pottru with a new video; Take a look

The latest video shared by the film's lead actor Suriya is surely winning hearts of the fans. Check it out.

The well known actor from the southern film industry Suriya shared a new post about his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru on his Twitter account. The actor shared a new video in his social media post and also thanked all the love that was showered on the film Soorarai Pottru. The Kaappaan actor wrote in his Twitter post, "Thank you all for the love! #SooraraiPottruTrailer #SooraraiPottruOnPrime Nov 12 @PrimeVideoIN." The makers of the upcoming drama had released the highly anticipated trailer of the Sudha Kongara directorial.

The film Soorarai Pottru will see Suriya in the lead. The upcoming flick is reportedly based on the life of GR Gopinath, who's the founder of Air Deccan. The video shared by Suriya is winning hearts and also generating a lot of interest among the fans and film audiences. The film's first look poster was unveiled by the makers some time back. The fans and followers of Suriya loved every aspect of the first look poster. The film was meant for a release earlier on. But due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The makers later on announced that the film will release on a digital streaming platform on October 30.

But, the makers could not get the required permissions in time and had to once again postpone the film's release to November 12. The latest video shared by the film's lead actor Suriya is winning the hearts of the fans and audience members.

