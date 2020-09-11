Suriya shares exciting posts about Jyothika's films Bangaru Thalli & Maguvalu Matrame releasing on OTT

Suriya shared the news of wife Jyothika's films Bangaru Thalli and Maguvalu Matrame releasing on a digital streaming platform. The Kaappaan actor shared posts on his Twitter handle.

The well-known actor from the film industry, Suriya shared the news of wife Jyothika's films Bangaru Thalli and Maguvalu Matrame releasing on a digital streaming platform. The Kaappaan actor shared posts on his Twitter handle announcing the news of the two films hitting the OTT platform. The two films are dubbed versions of Jyothika's films called Tamil films Magalir Mattum and Ponmagal Vandhal. The fan and followers of the actress are looking forward to watching the two films. The news reports further go on to add that the actress Jyothika spoke about her excitement with respect to her two films releasing on a digital streaming platform.

The actress reportedly stated that she is very excited and happy to celebrate the women who fight battles and are no less than superwomen themselves as she looks forward to see her two films released on OTT. The actress reportedly has some interesting projects coming up in the future. On the other hand, Suriya is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated film called Soorarai Pottru.

This film will release on a digital streaming platform on October 30. The upcoming film is helmed by ace director Sudha Kongara. The much loved actor Suriya, announced the release of his highly anticipated film, Soorarai Pottru on his social media account. The film was slated for a release earlier, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for Soorarai Pottru's release.

