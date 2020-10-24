  1. Home
Suriya shares an exciting update about Soorarai Pottru; Film's trailer to release on October 26

The actor took to his Twitter account to share the news of the film's trailer being released on October 26 at 10 AM.
The popular actor from the southern film industry, Suriya shared a message about his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. The actor took to his Twitter account to share the news of the film's trailer being released on October 26 at 10 AM. The Kaappaan actor wrote in his tweet, "The wait is over! Trailer out on Oct 26, 10 AM Airplane set your reminder! #SooraraiPottruOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @Aparnabala2 @nikethbommi @deepakbhojraj @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @guneetm @SonyMusicSouth." The lead actor of Soorarai Pottru of Suriya looked very dapper as he made the special announcement.

On the work front, Suriya has been eagerly looking forward to the release of his upcoming film. The southern drama Soorarai Pottru is helmed by ace director Sudha Kongara. The film is reportedly based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The news reports state that the film will see the lead actor in an intense look. The first glimpse of the Suriya starrer was unveiled by the makers some time back.

Check out the post

The news of the film's trailer releasing on October 26 is generating a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The news reports stated how the film audiences would have to wait a little longer for the film. The news reports stated that the makers are yet to receive certain permissions. The makers of the Sudha Kongara directorial had announced that the film will release on OTT on October 30.

(ALSO READ: Makers of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru's to release the film's official trailer this week?)

Credits :Suriya's Twitter

