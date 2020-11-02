Suriya shares an intriguing post and the fans are left wondering; Says 'I have a surprise for you'

The Kaappaan actor Suriya adds in his post that he has a surprise in store for the fans and followers. The well known actor urged his fans to share their signatures in his latest Instagram story.

The southern actor Suriya shared an interesting message on his Instagram story. The actor took to his Instagram stories to urge fans to share their signatures. The actor also adds in his post that 'a signature says something about you, but what it doesn't tell you is what surprise it has for you.' The Kaappaan actor further adds in his post that he has a surprise in store for the fans and followers. The Kaakha Kaakha actor Suriya is currently looking forward to the release of his film called Soorarai Pottru. The film is helmed by ace filmmaker Sudha Kongara.

The news reports further add that the highly anticipated drama Soorarai Pottru will release on a digital streaming platform on November 12. The news reports stated how the film was expected to hit the screens earlier on. But due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the country went into a lockdown and the theatres were shut down. The news reports further state that makers of the Suriya starrer wanted to release the film on October 30.

Check out the post:

But the makers did not manage to get the required permissions to release the film. Now, the Sudha Kongara directorial will finally release on November 12 on an OTT platform. The fans and followers of the southern star Suriya are delighted that they will finally get to watch the much awaited drama. The film is reportedly based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The film's first look has generated a lot of interest among the film audiences.

(ALSO READ: Suriya to begin work on Pandiraj directorial after completing Mani Ratnam's anthology?)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suriya Instagram

Share your comment ×