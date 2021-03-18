Suriya shares PHOTO from the sets of his next film with Pandiraj as he is back in action; Take a look

Suriya tested positive for COVID 19 in February and he was observing quarantine as a precautionary method.

Here's a good news for the fans of Suriya as the most awaited update is here. The Singam actor took to his Twitter space and shared a photo from the sets of his next film while giving us a sneak peek of the shooting process. In the photo, Suriya can be seen standing behind what looks like a curtain while pointing a gun at a person on the ground. Sharing it, Suriya expressed how elated he is to be back on the sets.

Suriya wrote, “Feels good to be back on sets!” Suriya took the social media by storm last month after he announced on the micro blogging website that he tested positive for COVID 19. Later, his brother Karthi announced that he was recovering well and was home quarantined. Tentatively titled Suriya40, the film was launched in February with a formal pooja. It has Priyanka Anand as the leading lady.

He also has in his kitty, a rural revenge drama titled Vaadivasal by critically acclaimed National Award winning director Vetrimaaran. It was reported sometime back that the film will be based on the bull taming sport. This will mark the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. His other film titled Aruvaa will be directed by Hari, who helmed Suriya’s Singam franchise. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew of these films too soon.

Credits :Twitter

