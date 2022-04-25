Suriya shares a pic with Akshay Kumar as he begins a new chapter on Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake
It is well known that Suriya's much acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru is being remade in Hindi with himself as produced and Sudha Kongara weilding the megaphone. Now, the actor turned producer shared a pic with Akshay Kumar to welcome him on board for the Hindi remake. He also shared a pic with the Bollywood star flaunting brights smiles as they begin a new journey. This film will mark the debut of Suriya as Producer in the Hindi market.
Credits: Twitter
