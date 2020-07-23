Suriya shares a picture of him looking dashing on his birthday; Fans shower him with wishes

On his birthday, Suriya surprised everyone by sharing a picture of himself and he looks dashing as ever. This is the second picture he has shared on Instagram.

Suriya's journey to success and to become one of the biggest Kollywood actors wasn't an easy one but he proved himself with every film. He did struggle at the beginning of his career but later, he delivered some memorable performances in the films like Nandha, Pithamagan, Kaakha Kaakha among others. Today, he has become one of the most bankable actors in the Kollywood film industry. Suriya celebrates his 46th birthday today, July 23 and fans are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with wishes for Suriya and fans are making it sure that hashtag #HappyBirthdaySuriya remains the top trend of the day.

Well, Suriya is a very private person and is hardly active on Instagram. However, on his birthday, the actor surprised everyone by sharing a picture of himself and he looks dashing as ever. After his first Instagram picture with wife Jyothika, Suriya shared the second picture of himself on this special occasion. Suriya wrote, "Happy to be here and meet you all. Let's spread love and positivity!!#Staysafe #LoveUall." Soon after he uploaded on Instagram, fans started sending birthday wishes to him in the comments section of the post. To be noted, the Irudhi Suttru actor recently made his debut on IG.



View this post on Instagram Happy to be here and meet you all. Let's spread love and positivity!! #Staysafe #LoveUall A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya) on Jul 22, 2020 at 11:44am PDT

On the work front, Suriya will play the lead role in the highly-anticipated film titled, Soorarai Pottru. The Sudha Kongara directorial has created a huge buzz since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. The release of the film has been reportedly postponed the next year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Soorarai Pottru is backed by Suriya and Guneet Monga, and is based on the founder of Air Deccan, GR Gopinath.

