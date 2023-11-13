Suriya shares vibrant pic with wife Jyothika; expresses gratitude for teaching 'how to celebrate life'

Suriya and Jyothika have been married for more than 17 years now and even today they describe what’s best to be called a couple goals. The celebrity couple has been the iconic pair for several years now and is still slaying the hearts of many people.

Recently, Suriya shared a new picture with his wife and wrote the caption “Thank you pondatti (wife) for showing us how to celebrate life,” as part of their Diwali celebration.

See the picture shared by Suriya on his Instagram

Suriya and Jyothika have been the best pair in Tamil cinema since the early 2000s, the duo have acted together in various films and simultaneously dated for several years before tying the knot back in 2006. The couple share two children, one girl and a boy.

Even back when they met and started dating, Jyothika was not proficient in Tamil as she was born in Mumbai. Though she came from a whole other culture and language region, the actress defied her barriers and established a well-working relationship with the actor.

Both of them are beyond the constraints of regular relationships and have often voiced how their accomplishments and acclaim came from each other’s influence and encouragement.

The actors have also acted in several films together starting from the 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. Afterward, she took a few years’ hiatus from acting, finally returning in the 2015 film 36 Vayadhinile.

Suriya and Jyothika Workfront

Jyothika was last seen playing the lead role in the 2021 film Udanpirappe with Sasikumar alongside her. Her performance in the yesteryear movie Chandramukhi was also used as archived footage in the 2023 Tamil film Chandramukhi 2.

Besides these, Jyothika will next be seen in the Mammootty starring Malayalam film Kaathal – The Core, which also marks her return to Malayalam cinema after many years. She is also set to feature in two Hindi movies called Sri and Black Magic.

Moreover, Suriya is also set to return to the big screens with his next film Kanguva, directed by Siruthai fame Siva. The film is said to be one of the most expensive cinemas in Tamil and will also be the debut Tamil acting roles for Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The actor will also be seen in a cameo for the Hindi remake of Sorrarai Potru and also headline the next Sudha Kongara movie.

