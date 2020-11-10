Suriya to shoot for the upcoming Gautham Menon directorial post Diwali

Suriya will shoot for the upcoming Gautham Menon film for 5 to 10 days after Diwali state the news reports about the Soorarai Pottru actor.

The latest news update about the upcoming Suriya starrer states that the lead star will be shooting for the flick for 5 to 10 days after Diwali. The popular southern actor Suriya spoke to Etimes for an interview. The Kaappaan actor was quizzed about his hairstyle. The actor reportedly revealed that the current hair style that he is sporting was because of the lockdown. But, Suriya further goes on to mention that he will be seen in the same hair style in the upcoming Gautham Menon directorial. Suriya further goes on to add that he will be sporting his current hair style for one more film with another filmmaker.

The much loved actor Suriya was quizzed about this filmmaker. But the Kaakha Kaakha actor did not reveal who the director is. The southern star Suriya is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated drama called Soorarai Pottru. The film will release on a digital streaming platform on November 12. The film Soorarai Pottru is helmed by well known director Sudha Kongara. The much awaited drama is based on the Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

The makers of the film had earlier on announced that the film will release on an OTT platform on October 30. But the makers did not get all the required permissions and had to postpone the release of the Suriya starrer. The upcoming film will feature Suriya in an intense role. The trailer of the film Soorarai Pottru features Suriya playing the perfect leading man.

(ALSO READ: Sudha Kongara on Soorarai Pottru: Suriya gave 200 percent for his role in the film)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×