Suriya Sivakumar keeps it cool in a white shirt and black shades, as the actor gets spotted in Mumbai

Tamil actor Suriya needs no introduction. The National award-winning actor is loved by both critics and fans for his dedication to acting. Recently, reports surfaced that the actor bought a new house in Mumbai which led to speculation that Suriya is considering shifting out of Chennai and moving to Mumbai for better professional opportunities. While there has been no confirmation from the actor yet, today the actor was again spotted in Mumbai inside his car.

In a video that was shared online, the actor can be seen seated inside his car looking suave with neatly trimmed beard and wearing a white shirt and black shades. He surely knows how to make heads turn. As the paps snap him, the actor who was seated beside the driver quickly rolls down the window and waves to acknowledge them.

Take a glimpse of the actor in this video:

Fans of the actor dropped red hearts in the comment thread to show their love and support for the actor. Some wrote, “Suriya annaaa!”

Surya’s upcoming projects

The talented actor has several interesting projects lined up. According to reports, he is currently busy with the shooting of his 42nd outing in cinema, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 42. The movie, which is helmed by Siva, is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the career of Suriya.

After wrapping up Suriya 42, the actor will join the sets of Vaadivaasal, the upcoming period drama helmed by Vetrimaaran. This highly anticipated project marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Vetrimaaran. Originally, the project was announced years back and kept getting delayed. The actor is finally ready to kickstart the shoot in April or May of this year. Suriya will be seen in a double role, playing father and son in this film.

