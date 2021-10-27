Suriya: Something about Soorarai Pottru or Jai Bhim provided me with a great learning curve

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Suriya spoke about his upcoming release ‘Jai Bhim’. Speaking about acting in the films based on real-life achievers Suriya said, “It is wonderful to see powerful people around us. It is such a learning experience to how one person can be a beautiful disruptor. And nice things can begin to happen in our society due to such change makers. For instance, with one judgment, he (Justice Chandru) was able to give employment to 25,000 people. I have done different kinds of films. But something about Soorarai Pottru or Jai Bhim provided me with a great learning curve.”

Like Maara in Soorarai Pottru, Chandru in Jai Bhim is a rebel, who strives to challenge the status quo and level the playing field. “It brings me a lot of satisfaction and responsibility to choose better films and characters. Now it is all becoming pan-India and so many people are watching around the world, it definitely makes you do more. It challenges you and motivates you to take that leap of faith to do something different from what has already been done. It also gives you the courage to go into unknown territory and tell new stories. You now have an audience who welcome films like Jai Bhim,” Suriya said.

Suriya further said, “In most of the human rights cases that Chandru sir has taken up, he has not charged a penny. Not just Chandru sir, there are so many people in our judicial system who have done such things.”

