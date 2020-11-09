Suriya spills the beans about his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru: We have taken a lot of real life inspiration

Director Sudha Kongara recently shared more about the Suriya's character and explained the reason why India needs more inspirational stories.

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception for all the right reasons. The Suriya starrer is highly awaited and takes a lot of inspiration from a real-life story. The audience is all set to have a thoroughly entertaining experience as it is set to release on Amazon Prime on November 12. Director Sudha Kongara recently shared more about the Suriya's character and explained the reason why India needs more inspirational stories.

Sharing views on how India needs more inspirational stories director Sudha shareed, "India needs inspirational stories. There are so many inspirational stories to be told. The youth needs to connect with it. Which is why we have made this film."

Suriya, also shared his views and more about his character said, “We are trying to talk about a real person, Gopinath sir who has done a lot for the nation. We have taken a lot of real-life inspiration and that is the wow factor of the film. There are no unnecessary scenes in the film and no time pass. Every moment and dialogue was created like that. The film is very gripping and engaging. Also, its a real-life incident and that adds a lot of value to the film"

Soorarai Pottru also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali. The story is a fictionalised account of the life of the retired Army Captain. G. R. Gopinath,who founded the low cost airline, Air Deccan.

