Suriya sports a bearded look, poses with wife Jyotika for a happy picture as they enjoy vacation in London

Suriya and his wife Jyotika are one of those couples who avoid PDA and prefer to keep their personal lives private most of the time. Amid their hectic work schedules, the couple never fails to chalk out moments of leisure for themselves. For instance, an unseen picture from their trip to London has now gone viral, proving how the duo have managed to keep up their chemistry even today.

In the said picture, Suriya and Jyotika can be seen leaning in for a selfie, against the popular Prada Caffè in London. It seemed that the snapshot dated back to one of their end-of-the-year vacations in 2024. Twinning in classy sunglasses, the couple flashed their bright smiles to the camera.

Take a look at the picture here:

Well, lately Suriya has grabbed attention with the announcement of his forthcoming film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

The action-filled romantic drama features Pooja Hegde in the lead role, and the actor’s new look with an old-school moustache and lamb-chop hairstyle has created a buzz amongst fans already.

Back on January 1, the actor dropped a post on social media, featuring a new look in a poster from the film. Along with it, he penned a caption and wrote, “Happy 2025! Lots of love, lots of light, and lots of happiness.”

Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Suriya’s other film, Suriya45, directed by RJ Balaji, has also been touted as one of the other hyped projects at the moment. It features Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, and the two actors are rumored to be essaying the role of advocates in the film.

Besides this, the Kanguva actor also has been in the limelight for his collaboration with the filmmaker Vetrimaaran in the film Vaadivaasal. In one of his latest interviews with Behindwoods TV, the producer of this anticipated film clarified that the film has been in progress and the shooting will start once the filmmaker has his hands cleared off from his other release Viduthalai 2.

For the unversed, Suriya’s last release, Kanguva, directed by Siva, faced a debacle at the box office and underperformed.

