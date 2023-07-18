Suriya spotted at Mumbai airport, requests paparazzi NOT to click his son Dev; VIDEO

South star Suriya is often clicked in Mumbai amid rumors of relocating to the city for their children's education. On Tuesday morning, the Tamil star was clicked at Mumbai airport, looking dashing like always in comfy casuals. The actor was accompanied by his son Dev and requested the paparazzi not to click him.

Suriya landed at the Mumbai airport with his son Dev. And as the paparazzi gathered around, he requested them not click his son who was standing near the car. He said 'do not click my son with me please'. The paps accepted his request and didn't click the actor's son. They can be heard saying 'ok ok, you please come sir'.

For the airport look, Suriya kept it basic and comfy. He wore a white tee, blue track pants, and a matching jacket. The actor completed his look with travel essentials like comfy shoes, sunglasses and a mini backpack.

Suriya kept it basic and comfy as he got clicked at Mumbai airport

In March, reports surfaced on social media that Suriya and his wife Jyothika purchased a lavish house in Mumbai worth Rs 70 crores. It was also further said that they will be shifting to Mumbai from Chennai to help their children's education and their respective careers. However, there was no confirmation and clarity regarding the reports.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film Kanguva, directed by Siva. He is undergoing a massive physical transformation to play a dual role in the film. Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead. The film which will be released in 2D and 3D versions, will be released in 10 languages. After this, Suriya will soon be starting to shoot for Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal. The film is based on the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna redefines minimalistic fashion as she attends an event in lavender ethnic suit; See PICS