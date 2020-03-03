Suriya starrer Aruvaa's storyline to revolve around two brothers in a rural backdrop; Read DEETS

Suriya's 39th movie titled Aruvaa will revolve around the storyline of two brothers and their bond set against a rural backdrop. Read further for more details.

Recently, South actor Suriya has announced his upcoming project titled Aruvaa much to the excitement of his fans. The shooting schedule for the movie is going to kick-start from April this year. If media reports are to be believed, it happens to be a rural entertainer with a storyline revolving around two brothers and the bond between them. This has been revealed by the movie’s producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja who also mentions that Aruvaa marks the sixth collaboration of Suriya with director Hari.

He further reveals that action will be an inevitable part of the movie but it will be unlike the Singam series. Moreover, he also says that the movie will be filled with emotions. The stunts for Aruvaa will be choreographed by Anl Arasu and its music is going to be composed by D Imman. For the unversed, Aruvaa also happens to be the 39th movie of Suriya who is currently gearing up to kick-start shooting for the same.

Meanwhile, check out the announcement about Aruvaa below:

The family entertainer Aruvaa is reportedly scheduled for a Diwali 2020 release. Apart from that, the promising actor is currently awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru which has been directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie has been co-produced by Suriya himself and Guneet Monga. It also features Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Sampath Raj, Vivek Prasanna and others in pivotal roles. The music for the movie has been given by G.V. Prakash Kumar and is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020.

Credits :Times of India

