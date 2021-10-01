Suriya starrer Jai Bhim to premiere on OTT from November 2; Details Inside

The highly-anticipated Tamil film Jai Bhim which has Suriya play the character of a lawyer is releasing on November 2. Also featuring an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose, the film is releasing during the festive Diwali season. The film will see Suriya battling all odds for the tribal communities.

Sharing the poster of the film that sees him in a lawyer's outfit, Suriya tweeted, "Proud to bring this story of courage and faith in pursuit of Justice!!." Suriya is an actor who leaves us amazed with his passion and dedication towards every role he plays. Jai Bhim is expected to be another surprise package for the audience after Soorarai Pottru. Proud to bring this story of courage and faith in pursuit of Justice!!#JaiBhimOnPrime arrives Nov 2, on @PrimeVideo@prakashraaj #Jyotika @tjgnan @RSeanRoldan @srkathiir @KKadhirr_artdir @philoedit @rajisha_vijayan #Manikandan @jose_lijomol@rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD pic.twitter.com/58rQIFP38Y — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 1, 2021

Jai Bhim is a story about a tribal couple named Senggeni and Rajakannu. Ill fate strikes them as Rajakannu gets arrested and eventually disappears with no clue in sight. Out of despair, Senggeni takes the help of a lawyer Chandru played by Suriya.

He leaves no stone unturned to bring out the truth and justice to the destitute tribal women of the state.

Jai Bhim is releasing in Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video, this Diwali from 2nd November, 2021. The film is backed by 2D Entertainment.

