Suriya starrer Kanguva’s final schedule to be shot in Bangkok; Details inside

Suriya is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Tamil cinema at this point in time. The actor garnered an ardent fan following over the years and for a good reason. The Jai Bhim actor has portrayed some memorable characters, which have gone on to develop a separate fan following for themselves.

Suriya starrer Kanguva enters final leg of filming

Currently, the actor is filming for his upcoming film, Kanguva, which is helmed by Siva, who is known for films like Vedalam, Viswasam, and more. In the latest update, the film has entered its final schedule of filming, a source told Pinkvilla. It is also reported that the final leg of shooting will take place in Bangkok, and is expected to last one week. Yesterday (October 3, 2023), the actor was spotted at the Chennai International Airport, heading to Thailand.

What we know about Kanguva so far

Kanguva marks the first collaboration between the Soorarai Pottru actor and the Siruthai director. It is said that the film is a period-action film, and features Suriya in multiple roles. Additionally, the film also marks the Kollywood debut of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The film is also said to feature Kovai Sarala, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, and more.

The makers of the film released a glimpse into Kanguva on July 23, on the occasion of the Ghajini actor’s 48th birthday. The glimpse showed Suriya in an unrecognizable look, sending fans into a frenzy.

Check out the video below:

The cinematography department for the film is handled by Vetri Palanisamy, known for films like Laxmii and Annathe. Devi Sri Prasad acts as the music director of the film, marking his fifth collaboration with Suriya after Mayaavi, Aaru, Singam and Singam II. The film is bankrolled by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations. It is reported that the film will be released in 10 languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, English, and Hindi.

Other upcoming projects for Suriya

Suriya will soon be starting to film for Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal, set on the backdrop of Jallikkattu. Additionally, it is also rumored that the Vaaranam Aayiram actor is in talks with Boyapati Srinu for an upcoming film. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had also mentioned that there would be a standalone film for Rolex, which would have Suriya reprising the role. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

