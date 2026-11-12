Suriya starrer Scene and Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham 2 on cards? Director Jithu Madhavan dismisses ongoing rumors

Suriya starrer Scene was released in theatres on November 6, 2026. As the movie continues its run on the big screen, rumours have surfaced about a possible sequel. Speculation has also hinted at second instalments of the director's previous films, including Romancham and Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham.

Now, Jithu Madhavan himself has clarified the matter and opened up about rumours of a collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan.

Jithu Madhavan dismisses rumors on Scene and Aavesham sequels

Speaking at a media interaction following the release of Scene, Jithu Madhavan revealed that Romancham remains the only film for which a sequel has been officially announced.

He explained that the endings of Scene and Aavesham were not intended to announce follow-up films but were designed to leave audiences with the impression that their stories could continue.

The director said, “Only Romancham has had its sequel officially announced. Everything else is speculation. Whether it is Aavesham or Scene, there has been no announcement of a second part. Their endings only suggest that the stories do not necessarily end there. We wanted audiences to leave the theatre feeling that there was more to the story. That is why we included those tail-end sequences.”

The filmmaker mentioned that a sequel to Romancham could happen, depending on the circumstances. However, he is keen to avoid any resemblance to a few upcoming Malayalam movies.

Additionally, Jithu clarified that discussions about Aavesham 2 had taken place. However, there have been no developments so far, and no concrete decision has been made.

Moreover, rumours suggested that the filmmaker would collaborate with Dulquer Salmaan and Mamitha Baiju on a new project. However, the director dismissed these reports as well, stating that no discussions had taken place between them.

More about Scene

Scene is the latest action-comedy film starring Suriya in the lead role. The movie follows Inbaraj, a visually impaired officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished case and solve it with the help of a troublesome team.

Apart from the Retro actor, the movie also features Naslen, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan, and others in key roles. Additionally, Tovino Thomas and Jyotika make cameo appearances, with the former even setting up a tail-end sequence for the actioner, hinting that the story may not be over.

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