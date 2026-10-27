Suriya starrer Scene initially intended for Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in Malayalam? Jithu Madhavan spills the tea

Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. Director Jithu Madhavan has now revealed that the film was initially conceived as a Malayalam project with Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Scene: Suriya starrer initially intended for Fahadh Faasil?

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan revealed that Scene was initially planned with Fahadh Faasil and his wife, Nazriya Nazim, as the lead pair, marking their reunion on screen.

The filmmaker said, “Normally, my films will have roots in Malayalam, but Scene doesn't. Fahadh Faasil and I discuss a lot of things. I discussed the Scene story with Fafa, and he liked it. I was planning to make the movie with Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya, and the first discussions were happening. Fafa also liked the story.”

He further explained, “However, I later told Fahadh that I was writing this one for Suriya sir instead and that we should see how it works. Then, I went and narrated the story to Suriya sir. I only had this story for him, and he liked it.”

Jithu also explained that he cast Naslen because he wanted a fresh face for the antagonist’s role. According to the director, the character needed to appear innocent even while carrying out disturbing actions, which led him to choose the Premalu actor.

Additionally, the filmmaker revealed that the film’s lyrical videos primarily use animation to avoid revealing crucial plot details. He noted that only around 30% of the film’s visuals could be shared without giving away important surprises.

More about Scene

Scene follows a former officer tasked with tracking down an old identity. With no team available to assist him, he decides to assemble one himself, bringing together a group of unconventional individuals.

Working alongside the unusual team proves challenging, especially as they attempt to solve the mystery. Their rival team, meanwhile, operates with greater organisation. The film explores the group’s investigation, the relationships between its members, and the humorous situations that emerge along the way.

Apart from Suriya , the film features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in key roles, alongside Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan, and others. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is among the anticipated Tamil releases scheduled for Diwali 2026.

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