Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru sets world record as it becomes third highest rated movie on IMDb

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, which released in November 2021, received tremendous response from all the quarters. Suriya managed to create the big-screen magic once again with his character of 'Needumaaran'. Soorarai Pottru is a fictionalized account of the life of the retired Army Captain. G. R. Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. Soorarai Pottru has been setting records ever since its release. It got selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Now, the Suriya starrer has managed to set a world record by becoming the third highest-rated movie on IMDb. It has grabbed 3rd position with a rating of 9.1 after The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972). Soorarai Pottru had also entered the Oscars race in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara is being loved all over the world and looks like there is no stopping.

Sudha is a director with precision and crystal clear vision. She spent almost 2 years on the script of Soorarai Pottru to tell a story so inspiring. Suriya, on the other hand, made sure to complete the director's vision. He put in his 100 per cent to suit the vision of his director.

Soorarai Pottru also has Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles.

