Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru teaser to RELEASE next month

Music composor GV Prakash took to Twitter and announced that the teaser of Sorrarai Pottru will be released in January 2020.

While Suriya fans are eagerly waiting for details on his next film Soorarai Pottru, music composer G V Prakash Kumar has been giving little updates about the film every now and then. After he announced that the single track Maara Theme will be released in January 2020, the composer has now revealed that the film’s teaser will also be released in January 2020. G V Prakash has also revealed that Maara Theme will be the background for the teaser.

As far as the film is concerned, Soorarai Pottru will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. The shooting was wrapped up a while back and the movie is all set for a summer 2020 release. Sudha K Prasad directorial received wider attention after the makers announced that Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the main antagonist. This will be the actor’s maiden Kollywood movie and he will be seen playing the role of an airline owner. When the first look of the movie was revealed, it took social media by storm.

The teaser of #sooraraipottru Will sport the #maaratheme ... waiting for it to unveil Jan ... — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) December 23, 2019

As far as castings are concerned, Soorarai Pottru has Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat will be playing key supporting roles. The movie is bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. Award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts for the film. He is known for his works in notable Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious 6, Skyfall, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (1 and 2), The Bourne Ultimatum, Lost in Space among the others.

