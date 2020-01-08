Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru's gripping teaser will leave fans wanting for more; Watch

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru's teaser is out and the same is very engrossing and will you wanting for more. Read on to know more.

The teaser of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru is out and the same is getting thumbs up from the viewers. The teaser starts off with the scene of Suriya from 80s travelling in a crowded train and says, "When I had Rs 6000 in hand and dreamt of starting an airplane company, the world called me a crazy person." Later, we get to see his different looks from varied times from his character's life. For the unversed, he plays pilot officer Nedumaran Rajangam who is dedicated to his ambition. The visuals and the background of the teaser are very powerful and will leave you wanting for more. Speaking of the movie, the same is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, who was the founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

The movie is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and this marks Bollywood producer Guneet Monga debut in the South Industry as she is co-producing this project. This is not all, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who is known for her comic roles, is all set to make his Tamil debut with Soorarai Pottru.

Check out the teaser right below.

Aside from this, Suriya also has a project with director Siva and will go on floors soon. He has also signed a movie with filmmaker Vetrimaaran and it will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations. He will again team up with Hari for the sixth time. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More