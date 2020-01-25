Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru's Kerala theatrical rights get acquired by Spark Pictures

Soorarai Pottru, which has actor Suriya in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens soon. Spark Pictures has acquired the film's theatrical rights for its Kerala release.

It can be said that the fans of Kollywood star Suriya will witness a grand release for his next film Soorarai Pottru. On Saturday, 2D Entertainment took to Twitter to share that Spark Pictures has acquired the Kerala theatrical distribution rights of the film. Though the release date of the film is yet to be locked, hearsay has that the film will have a summer 2020 release.

The film will have Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat will be seen playing key supporting roles. Soorarai Pottru is jointly Bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, respectively. It is expected that the film will have power packed stunt sequences as Award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has been roped in to choreograph stunts.

Directed by Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. The shooting was wrapped up a while back and GV Prakash Kumar released the most awaited Maara Theme from the movie yesterday. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen playing the role of main antagonist. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm.

