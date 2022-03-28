Suriya starts shooting for Suriya41 with director Bala, duo to work again after 18 years; PICS

Suriya will be the lead in Bala's next. This actor-director pair will be working together after 18 years for the film temporarily called #Suriya41. The shoot for the film has finally commenced today. The makers have assembled a village set in Kanyakumari. Some pictures from the sets have been dropped by fans on the internet as well.

Informing about his next, the actor took to social media and wrote, "Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41".

Check out the post below:

The Jai Bhim actor is likely to play a double role in the film. While his one character will be a typical commoner, his other character is expected to be deaf and dumb. Another buzz around the venture claims that he might be playing a fisherman in the film as the makers went to Kanyakumari to shoot the movie.

Further reports around the project suggest that Keerthy Suresh and Atharvaa have been roped in to play crucial parts in the flick. GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for Suriya41. The actor-composer duo has given some hit projects in the recent past.

On the flip side, Suriya is currently shooting for Vaadivaasal with filmmaker Vetri Maaran. It looks like the star will be shooting simultaneously for both the movies. Vaadivaasal follows the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai also called the fighting bull and a simple village man.

Also Read: Yash reacts to KGF: Chapter 2 & Vijay's Beast clash at the box office; Says 'it's cinema, not elections'