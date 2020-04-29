Suriya takes a firm stand to support wife Jyothika's statement on donating funds for schools and hospitals

Now, south star Suriya has issued a statement in support of his wife Jyothika. Suriya further says that helping the underprivileged is like making an offering to God.

Recently, south director R Saravanan took to his Facebook account to clear the air about the statement that Jyothika made about donating funds to schools and hospitals. Now, south star Suriya has issued a statement in support of his wife Jyothika. R Saravanan had said that Jyothika did not say anything wrong about people donating to the temples. The director said that while shooting at a hospital in Thanjavur, the actress realized that the patients had no proper amenities, and hence urged people to also donate to hospitals and schools just like they do to temples.

This particular hospital which was the location for the film's shoot was situated very close to the Sri Brihadeeswara Temple which was managed very well and looked pristine. The actress reportedly urged people to also look at the plight of the underprivileged people and hopefully donate to schools and hospitals as they too are very crucial. Now, Jyothika's husband and Soorarai Pottru star Suriya stepped up to support her. The Kaappaan actor shared an official statement about the incident on his Twitter account, clearly stating that social media users talking about any topics are very similar to how winds do not let the tress keep calm. Suriya further says that helping the underprivileged is like making an offering to God.

Check out Suriya's post:

The actor also adds that some people find it difficult to get positive thoughts and to hear out stories that will highlight the positivity in people. Director, R Saravanan also urged people to avoid misunderstanding what Jyothika had to say, and try to comprehend the actual meaning of her message.

