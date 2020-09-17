  1. Home
Suriya to team up with Adanga Maru fame Karthik Thangavel after Vaadivasal?

Other than this, Suriya has a number of films in his kitty including Aruvaa with director Hari, Vaadivasal with director Vetrimaran and another yet-to-be titled film with director Pandiyaraj.
119653 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 05:10 pm
While we are waiting to see Suriya’s upcoming flick Soorarai Pottru on OTT platform, a new report has come up stating that he will be joining hands with Adanga Maru director Karthik Thangavel for his next film after Vaadivasal. While no official confirmation has been made on this yet, it is expected that the film will be announced officially soon. Well, it looks like fans of Suriya are in for treats back to back.

Meanwhile, it was announced by Kalaippuli S Thanu that he will be bankrolling his next film with Vetrimaran. Titled Vaadivasal, the film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar. Reports suggest that the film will have Andrea Jeremiah as the leading lady. The makers have not yet announced the film’s rest of the cast and crew, and it is expected that the announcement regarding the same will be made soon. He also has in his kitty, Aruvaa directed by Hari. The actor-director duo’s earlier combination Singam franchise turned out to be a mega-hit venture.

Also Read: R Madhavan’s upcoming flick with Sharddha Srinath Maara to be released directly on OTT?

Reports also suggest that Suriya will be collaborating with Pandiyarajan for his yet another upcoming flick. He will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara. The film has Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. Dubbed version of the film will be released in Telugu too, and its Tollywood title is Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. The film is all set to be released on OTT platform on October 30.

Credits :The Times Of India

