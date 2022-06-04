Suriya thanks 'Anna' Kamal Haasan for his role of Rolex in Vikram: Dream come true to be on screen with you

Suriya's cameo role as Rolex in Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kangaraj's action film Vikram made the audiences in cinema halls go berserk. His never seen before intense and menacing role left everyone impressed and is getting a lot of appreciation from audiences as well. Now, the actor to his Twitter handle to thank Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan by calling him Anna and their conversation with each other is winning hearts.

Taking to Twitter, Suriya wrote, Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna how do you say... This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..! Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram."

Soon Kamal Haasan replied to his Tweet, "Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi,This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir."

Suriya yet again commented on the post saying 'Anna' with a laughing emoticon.

The stellar star cast Makal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil is being appreciated by all. Lokesh Kangaraj's direction has got a special mention from audiences. The film also has an ensemble cast including Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das, among others. Financed by Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The venture provides an adrenaline rush to the audience and the background score adds to the cinematic experience.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan confirmed that after Vikram,he is teaming up with Suriya again for another film. “Suriya is another great admirer of mine and I admire his work. In-fact, I have already approached him to do a film for Raaj Kamal Films, where I will take a back seat and watch him perform."

