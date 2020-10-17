  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suriya thanks composer GV Prakash for the 'thumping high energy' background score of Soorarai Pottru

Actor Suriya shared a wonderful post to thank music composer GV Prakash for a 'thumping high energy' background score for his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru.
7878 reads Mumbai
Suriya thanks composer GV PrakashSuriya thanks composer GV Prakash for the 'thumping high energy' background score of Soorarai Pottru
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The popular actor from the southern film industry, Suriya shared a wonderful post thanking music composer GV Prakash for a thundering background score for the film. The Kaappaan actor wrote in his post, "Thanks for the thumping high energy score!! @gvprakash loving it  Hugging faceHugging face #SooraraiPottruOnPrimeOct30 @PrimeVideoIN." The upcoming film Soorarai Pottru will be releasing on a digital streaming platform on October 30.

The film with Suriya in the lead is helmed by ace filmmaker Sudha Kongara. As per news reports, the film, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of GR Gopinath, founder of an airline. The film Soorarai Pottru is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The news reports further go on to add that the film will also feature actress Aparna Balamurali in a key role. The music director of the much awaited film Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash also shared a post on his Twitter account about the film's background score. The film helmed by Sudha Kongara was slated for a release earlier on, but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers of the Suriya starrer had to postpone the film's release.

Check out the post

The lead actor of Soorarai Pottru had announced the news of the film releasing on an OTT platform. The actor Suriya enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to watching the film, Soorarai Pottru on October 30.

(ALSO READ: Suriya’s NGK: Unseen VIDEO of the Soorarai Pottru actor's photoshoot goes viral; Watch)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suriya's Twitter

You may like these
GV Prakash RELEASES teaser of Maara theme from Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru
Soorarai Pottru: GV Prakash hints at crucial updates about the Suriya starrer
Soorarai Pottru: Director Hari pens a letter to Suriya and asks him to reconsider the film's release on OTT
Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's fans request actor to reconsider the decision of film's direct online release
Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Musician GV Prakash thanks fans as the track Kaattu Payale achieves THIS huge feat
Suriya thanks GV Prakash after Soorarai Pottru’s Kaattu Payale makes it to the top 100 Indian songs on YouTube

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement