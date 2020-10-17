Suriya thanks composer GV Prakash for the 'thumping high energy' background score of Soorarai Pottru

Actor Suriya shared a wonderful post to thank music composer GV Prakash for a 'thumping high energy' background score for his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru.

The popular actor from the southern film industry, Suriya shared a wonderful post thanking music composer GV Prakash for a thundering background score for the film. The Kaappaan actor wrote in his post, "Thanks for the thumping high energy score!! @gvprakash loving it Hugging faceHugging face #SooraraiPottruOnPrimeOct30 @PrimeVideoIN." The upcoming film Soorarai Pottru will be releasing on a digital streaming platform on October 30.

The film with Suriya in the lead is helmed by ace filmmaker Sudha Kongara. As per news reports, the film, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of GR Gopinath, founder of an airline. The film Soorarai Pottru is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The news reports further go on to add that the film will also feature actress Aparna Balamurali in a key role. The music director of the much awaited film Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash also shared a post on his Twitter account about the film's background score. The film helmed by Sudha Kongara was slated for a release earlier on, but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers of the Suriya starrer had to postpone the film's release.

Check out the post

The lead actor of Soorarai Pottru had announced the news of the film releasing on an OTT platform. The actor Suriya enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to watching the film, Soorarai Pottru on October 30.

(ALSO READ: Suriya’s NGK: Unseen VIDEO of the Soorarai Pottru actor's photoshoot goes viral; Watch)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×