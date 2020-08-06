Suriya thanks GV Prakash after Soorarai Pottru’s Kaattu Payale makes it to the top 100 Indian songs on YouTube

The song's lyrics were penned by Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Snehan and it was sung by Dhee of Rowdy Baby fame.

Yesterday, popular music composer GV Prakash Kumar announced on Twitter that the single track Kaattu Payale from Soorarai Pottru has made it to the list of top 100 Indian songs on video streaming application, YouTube. Sharing the tweet, Suriya thanked the composer for all the songs he composed for the film. Both the tweets were shared by fans and they all sent their congratulatory messages to the Soorarai Pottru team.

GV Prakash wore on Twitter, “#KaattuPayale in top 100 songs India on YouTube ... thank u”. Sharing it, Suriya wrote, “Totally inspired by the way you reinvent yourself every time, thank u for making #SooraraiPottru more spl @gvprakash #KaattuPayale”. On July 24, the makers of the film released the lyrical video of Kaattu Payale. The song's lyrics were penned by Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Snehan and it was sung by Dhee of Rowdy Baby fame.

Totally inspired by the way you reinvent yourself every time, thank u for making #SooraraiPottru more spl @gvprakash #KaattuPayale https://t.co/UQYRqB7S2z — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 5, 2020

Soorarai Pottru was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film’s release has been delayed. The movie will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. Directed by Sudha K Prasad, the film is co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official announcement on its release date as soon as the pandemic situation is contained.

