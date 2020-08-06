  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suriya thanks GV Prakash after Soorarai Pottru’s Kaattu Payale makes it to the top 100 Indian songs on YouTube

The song's lyrics were penned by Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Snehan and it was sung by Dhee of Rowdy Baby fame.
9356 reads Mumbai
Suriya thanks GV Prakash after Soorarai Pottru’s Kaattu Payale makes it to the top 100 Indian songs on YouTubeSuriya thanks GV Prakash after Soorarai Pottru’s Kaattu Payale makes it to the top 100 Indian songs on YouTube
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yesterday, popular music composer GV Prakash Kumar announced on Twitter that the single track Kaattu Payale from Soorarai Pottru has made it to the list of top 100 Indian songs on video streaming application, YouTube. Sharing the tweet, Suriya thanked the composer for all the songs he composed for the film. Both the tweets were shared by fans and they all sent their congratulatory messages to the Soorarai Pottru team.

GV Prakash wore on Twitter, “#KaattuPayale in top 100 songs India on YouTube ... thank u”. Sharing it, Suriya wrote, “Totally inspired by the way you reinvent yourself every time, thank u for making #SooraraiPottru more spl @gvprakash #KaattuPayale”. On July 24, the makers of the film released the lyrical video of Kaattu Payale. The song's lyrics were penned by Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Snehan and it was sung by Dhee of Rowdy Baby fame.

Check the Tweet here:

Also Read: Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's film with director Sudha Kongara to hit the big screen on THIS date?

Soorarai Pottru was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film’s release has been delayed. The movie will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. Directed by Sudha K Prasad, the film is co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official announcement on its release date as soon as the pandemic situation is contained.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement