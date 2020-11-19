  1. Home
Suriya thanks Mahesh Babu for his praise of Soorarai Pottru, says he can’t wait to watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Taking to his Twitter space, Mahesh Babu lauded Suriya's recently released film Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara.
12802 reads Mumbai
It has been a week since Soorarai Pottru was released. However, the film is still making the headlines as fans and celebrities are still lauding the film. In his Tweet, Mahesh Babu lauded the film, saying that it was an inspiring film. Thanking him, Suriya put out a tweet saying that he cannot wait to watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Aparna Balamurali, on the other hand, thanked Mahesh Babu for his kind words.

Lauding the film, Mahesh Babu wrote, “SooraraiPottru What an inspiring film!! Brilliantly directed with amazing performances... @Suriya_offl Shine on brother... Congrats to the entire team”. Thanking him, Suriya wrote, “@urstrulyMahesh very kind of you brother! Thanks a ton! Looking forward for #SarkaruVaariPaata”. Aparna Balamurali, who played the leading lady in the film, wrote on her Twitter space, “Thank you so much sir”.

See their Tweets here:

Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Sudha Kongara, the film had a direct release on OTT platforms ahead of Diwali. The film has been receiving tremendous positive reviews. The film was supposed to hitMeanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Suriya, on the other hand, will be next seen in Vadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran. He also has a rural entertainer titled Aruva, which will be directed by Hari.

Credits :Twitter

