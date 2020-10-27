Suriya thanks Paresh Rawal for Soorarai Pottru; Says 'Will always cherish the time we spent'

Paresh Rawal, who is one of the most versatile actors of the Hindi Film industry, is also a part of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The upcoming film is based on the book "Simply Fly" and will be a fictionalized account of the life of the retired Army captain, Capt. G. R. Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. The trailer of Soorarai Pottru was released yesterday and it took social media by storm. Not only moviegoers but even celebs from all the quarters congratulated Suriya for his amazing performance in the trailer. Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal, Rana Daggubati are among many who took to their social media handles to express their best wishes and excitement for Suriya's film.

Paresh Rawal, one of the most versatile actors of the Hindi Film industry is also a part of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. As Paresh Rawal shared the trailer of the film on his Twitter account, Suriya thanked him for doing a role in his film and wrote, "Sir ! will always cherish the time we spent with you! Thank you for all that you gave for #SooraraiPottru."

Check it out below:

Sir ! will always cherish the time we spent with you! Thank you for all that you gave for #SooraraiPottru https://t.co/XqY8o8kPiu — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 26, 2020

Also Read: Soorarai Pottru’s Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Vignesh Shivan hail the Suriya starrer

Suriya, who is also a co-producer of the film said, "Sorrarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support."

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Co-Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×