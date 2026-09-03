Suriya to collaborate with directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and H Vinoth for upcoming films? Here’s what we know

Suriya is next set to hit the big screens in the tentatively titled Suriya47, directed by Jithu Madhavan. Now, it seems that the actor might work with directors H. Vinoth and Lokesh Kanagaraj for Suriya49 and his milestone venture, Suriya50, respectively.

Suriya to work with directors H Vinoth and Lokesh Kanagaraj

According to a report shared by Valai Pechu, Suriya is next set to work with Jana Nayagan director H. Vinoth for Suriya49. Apparently, the film will have Wamiqa Gabbi as the co-lead, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the musical tracks and score, marking the composer’s second collaboration on a Suriya film.

Afterwards, the actor is expected to work with director-actor Lokesh Kanagaraj on a film. While unconfirmed, the actor’s milestone movie might be a standalone Rolex film, which will be part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) and could potentially happen before Kaithi 2 is materialized.

However, this is just a report for now, and no official confirmation has been made by the makers as of yet.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in a lead role in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, co-starring Mamitha Baiju. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an Olympic gold medalist who becomes a father through surrogacy. When his son Abhay needs a bone marrow transplant, Sanjay brings the surrogate mother, Maddy, to India.

As Maddy grows close to Abhay and Sanjay, she eventually falls for him, but he rejects her because of their age gap. As they navigate parenthood and family conflicts, Sanjay learns to overcome his resentment toward marriage and family. After an initial separation, Sanjay and Maddy decide to become a family in their own unique way for their son, without ever entering into marriage, leaving their relationship ambiguous.

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha, the film also features Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will star in the lead role in the tentatively titled Suriya47. The upcoming film is touted to be an action entertainer, with Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen as co-leads.

Moreover, Suriya has also begun shooting for the tentatively titled Suriya48, directed by TJ Gnanavel. As the duo reunites after Jai Bhim, the movie is bankrolled by Hombale Films and also stars Kayadu Lohar.

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