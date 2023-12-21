Suriya to essay the role of a college boy in Sudha Kongara’s Suriya 43? Here's what we know

Suriya and Sudha Kongara are reuniting for a film once again which is tentatively called Suriya 43. The film which was announced a while back features Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma in leading roles.

According to a report by the Times of India, Suriya is set to portray the role of a college-going student and for the same the actor is set to shed weight, undergoing a massive transformation.

Suriya to feature as a college student

Initially, there were rumors that the movie was going to be a biopic, but it turned out to be an original story. Apparently, it's inspired by the anti-Hindi imposition protests that took place in Tamil Nadu back in 1967. These protests were against the mandatory teaching of Hindi in schools, and the film aims to shed light on the ongoing agitations against it.

Now it seems that Suriya will be playing a revolutionary role in the social drama directed by Sudha Kongara. The film which is yet to be fully titled is the second collaboration between Sudha Kongara and Suriya after their previous film Soorarai Potru was a massive success on Amazon Prime Video.

Many speculated that like the former film, this would also be a biopic but seems that it is an original idea which is stemmed from an actual incident that took place in Tamil Nadu history. Besides them, music composer GV Prakash Kumar is also rejoining the duo after Soorarai Potru for this film.

Suriya’s lineups

Suriya is currently working on his upcoming movie Kanguva, directed by Siruthai fame Siva. This film is an exciting period-action drama where Suriya will be portraying the character of a warrior. Interestingly, he is expected to play six distinct roles in the movie.

The upcoming Tamil film is said to be the priciest ever made in the history of Tamil Cinema. Not only that, it's also set to have the widest release across various languages worldwide. The movie is also special as it marks the first Tamil movie for both Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Other than the upcoming Sudha Kongara film Suriya 43, Suriya will also appear in the Vetrimaaran directorial film Vaadivaasal. The film has been in extreme prep work for some time now and is said to start filming once Vetrimaaran finishes Viduthalai Part 2.

