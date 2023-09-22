Suriya to join hands with director Boyapati Srinu of Akhanda fame for upcoming film?

Suriya is one of the most popular actors in the film industry, who is known to ace any character and genre. After social-based movies like Jai Bhim and Soorari Pottru, he is reportedly looking for a shift in his career. The actor is reportedly all set to join hands with Telugu director Boyapati Srinu. This buzz has taken the internet by fire.

Suriya and Boyapati Srinu movie on cards

Suriya, who is also known as an action hero, because of the Singham franchise, might collaborate with Boyapati Srinu for an upcoming film. The director is well known among Telugu audiences for his mass action films and dialogue deliveries. The actor and director are currently in talks to do a movie together. However, an official announcement regarding this is awaited.

Suriya and Srinu's possible collaboration has created a major buzz on social media. If the news turns out to be true, it will surely be different to watch Suriya in such a larger-than-life avatar and fans are super excited as well.

Suriya and Boyapati Srinu's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The first glimpse was released on his birthday and promises a larger-than-life epic fantasy film. The actor will reportedly be seen in a dual role in the film.

Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead. Touted to be the most expensive project ever in the actor's career, the film which will be released in 2D and 3D versions, will be released in 10 languages.

Boyapati Srinu, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming Telugu film Skanda. The film features Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in the lead roles. Saiee Manjrekar is also seen in a crucial role and Prince essays antagonist in Skanda. The film is said to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer and will also be released in Hindi and other South Indian languages on September 28, 2023.

