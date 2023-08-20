Suriya to join hands with Dulquer Salmaan for Sudha Kongara’s ambitious project; Read details

Suriya, the versatile star of the Tamil film industry is totally busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The National award-winning actor is currently experimenting with his characters, and has broken all conventional molds of a Tamil cinema hero. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, has established himself as a pan-Indian star with back-to-back notable films in four Indian languages, including his mother tongue Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. As per the latest updates, Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan are now set to share the screen.

Suriya to team up with Dulquer Salmaan for Sudha Kongara's project

As per the latest updates, the 'Nadipping Nayagan' of Tamil cinema and the young Malayalam star have been roped in to play the lead roles in renowned filmmaker Sudha Kongara's ambitious project. The highly anticipated film, which is rumored to be a gangster thriller, is currently in its budding stages. However, the latest reports published by Let's Cinema Twitter handle suggest that both Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan have already green-lit the untitled project.

If things go as planned, the big budget venture might have its official launch very soon. GV Prakash Kumar, the renowned musician who won the National Film Award for his compositions in Suriya and director Sudha Kongara's previous outing Soorarai Pottru, is also confirmed to be a part of the highly anticipated project.

Dulquer drops a major hint on his collaboration with Suriya

The popular star, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film King Of Kotha, reacted to the reports on his onscreen collaboration with Suriya in some of his latest interviews. Interestingly, the actor refrained from commenting on the exciting news but stated that he doesn't want to talk about his upcoming projects until the makers announce them officially. However, Dulquer Salmaan flashed a million-dollar smile as he admitted that he is indeed aware of the rumors, thus dropping a major hint.

When Sudha Kongara confirmed reuniting with Suriya

However, director Sudha Kongara has already confirmed that she is indeed reuniting with Suriya for a passion project, in a recent chat with Ananda Vikatan. "My next project is more challenging when compared to Soorarai Pottru. It is a big-budget film, but it is not a biopic. It is a project that you all will love. I think it is my passion project, and Suriya is also equally excited about it," stated the celebrated filmmaker.

