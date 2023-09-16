Suriya to make his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next?

There is no doubt that Suriya is one of the most versatile actors today. Over the past decade, the actor has portrayed some characters that fans now like to call iconic. In the most recent update related to the Jai Bhim actor, SS Music hinted that Suriya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is one of the most renowned directors in Bollywood, having directed films like Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan. His 2006 film Rang De Basanti was also selected as India’s official entry for the Academy Awards. The director is gearing up for his next film, Karna, which is said to tell the story of the Suryaputra from Mahabharata.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that the two would be collaborating. The rumors were strengthened when the Soorarai Pottru actor was seen with the director once again recently. However, there is no official confirmation.

More about Karna

Although not a lot of information is available related to the film right now, it is speculated that Karna will be a big budget film. According to rumors, the film would be shot in two parts and is likely to start production sometime next year.

Suriya on the work front

The Singam actor’s last full-fledged role was in the 2022 action-thriller film Etharkkum Thunindavan, helmed by Pandiraj. After that, the actor was seen in the cameo role of Rolex, in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. The film starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil in the lead roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj had also mentioned that there would be a spin-off on the character of Rolex, but there is no official confirmation as to when it will go on floors. The Ghajini actor was also seen in a guest appearance in R. Madhavan’s Rocketry - A Nambi Effect.

Suriya’s next film Kanguva is rumored to hit the theaters sometime in the beginning of 2024 and has Sivakumar Jayakumar at its helm. He will also be seen in Sudha Kongara’s film, which is tentatively titled Suriya 43. The actor would also be seen as part of Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal, based on the 1940 novella by CS Chellappa.

