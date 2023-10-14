Suriya to play an intense college student role in Suriya 43? Reports

In an exciting development, the National award-winning trio of Suriya, Sudha Kongara, and GV Prakash Kumar are expected to reunite for their second project, tentatively titled Suriya43. The production team is in the final stages of selecting filming locations, with the project expected to kick off in just a few weeks.

One intriguing aspect that has piqued the interest of fans is Suriya's character. He will reportedly play the role of a college student for a significant portion of the film. However, there has been no official confirmation on this front.

Suriya's role

Reports suggest that Suriya's role in Suriya43 will be marked by its intensity, drawing parallels to his character of Michael Vasanth in Mani Ratnam's Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004). The film delves into the world of students entering politics, and Suriya's character is expected to be a pivotal figure in this narrative.

Reports also suggest that to justify this role, Suriya will be embarking on a rigorous fitness journey. The actor plans to shed several kilos to achieve a youthful appearance, much younger than he did for his earlier portions in the 2020 film, Soorarai Pottru.

A star-studded cast

Suriya43 boasts a star-studded ensemble case with Vijay Varma roped in as the villain and Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya in pivotal roles as well. The film, produced by 2D Entertainment, is also a significant milestone for the award-winning national composer GV Prakash Kumar, marking his 100th film as a composer.

Suriya on the professional front

Suriya played the pathbreaking cameo role of Rolex in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. The film starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj had also mentioned that there would be a spin-off on the character of Rolex, but there has been no official confirmation as to when it will go on floors.

The Ghajini actor was also seen making a guest appearance in R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Kanguva, also known as Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga is an upcoming Tamil-language period action drama film directed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana. It is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner of Studio Green and UV Creations.

